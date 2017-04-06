Interview with "The Polka King" Producer Chris Mangano

Chris Mangano is a young producer in the independent film world who has already made significant contributions to the scene in just a few years. His most recent project, The Polka King starring Jack Black debuted at Sundance this past year to widespread critical and audience acclaim. I had a chance to catch up with Chris about the project, his career, and what big things are shaping up at Mangano Movies & Media, his production company.

What inspired you to want to work in entertainment?

As far back as I can remember my favorite thing in the world to do was going to the video rental store. I’d walk up and down each aisle looking at all the one sheets printed gloriously on the front of the VHS boxes. I flip the cases over and read the billing blocks of the films, looking who the actors and directors were. I’d put mental notes together, creating in my head my own IMDB of sorts. Obviously this was before the internet was even around. Then, when I was in the third grade, my father bought our family a camcorder. After that I don’t think there was one school project I didn’t turn into some sort of video project, all the way through High School. Film school always seemed to be what was in store for me.

Tell us about your first big break in film.

My first real break into film happened about a month after I moved to LA in 2007 when I was hired as a PA during pre-production on the horror film THE HILLS HAVE EYES II. The gig was supposed to last three days, and it turned into a seven-month job. When the cast and crew went to shoot the movie in Morocco, I was kept around working out of Midnight Entertainment’s offices running tapes every day from there in Studio City to the Fox lot in Century City. I did that for a few months working under the film’s post supervisor, Tina Anderson. Then, when everyone came back after production, Tina kept me on as the film’s Post Production PA. It was then I had the opportunity to work alongside the late Wes Craven every day through editorial until the film’s release date. I had long admired Wes as a director, and to be in the same room as him for an extended amount of time was almost unbelievable. It was also inspiring. About a week after that job ended, I was able to land an assistant position working for veteran producer David Permut, at Permut Presentations. There I would spend the next nine years, working my way into development, ultimately running his company as the Vice President of Production and Development, executive producing a number of films, until I left the company last year to start my production company; Mangano Movies and Media.

What is your proudest moment so far?

My proudest moment thus far was setting up my next feature film, which will begin shooting this summer and is fully financed. It will be the first feature film I produce under my new company, and the script was the first I acquired after leaving Permut Presentations. I absolutely love this project. It’s going to be a gem of a film, and I can’t wait for it to be done and to be able to share it with the world.

Any advice to aspiring filmmakers and producers?

Don’t give up. This whole business is an endurance game. You’ll learn something new every day. And if you stick it out long enough one day you’ll look around and realize there aren’t many next to you or in front of you, and you will have more experience and knowledge than everyone behind you. You just have to keep your drive. Stay inspired, not discouraged. Don’t ever let a “no” or “it’s a pass” get you down. If you don’t hear a 1000 “no’s” you’re not doing a good enough job. The more “no’s” you get, the closer you are to getting that one “yes” that will change everything.

What was your favorite part about working on the Polka King?

Jack Black – he was a delight to work with and a real class act on set. His performance carries the entire film. On set, he was in character the whole time. He spoke to everyone for six weeks in broken English with a polish accent. It was amazing he was able to keep it up, but he is a genius, and the movie is really a testament to his chops not only an actor but as a musician as well.

Can we find you on social media?

Yep – find me on facebook at www.facebook.com/manganomovies