GETAWAY DRIVER: Hold on to Your Pug in This Short Film by Abner Pastoll

Take a couple minutes out of your day to enjoy some top shelf stunt driving in Abner Pastoll's two minute short film Getaway Driver.

The UK director of Road Games and the upcoming A Good Woman in Hard to Find got together with stunt drivers Stephanie Carey and Tony Lucken. and together with Mabel the pug made a dandy demonstration of how to film a car chase in a parkade. A dandy example of how to film a car chase anywhere.

The music is by Makeup and Vanity Set, which we have written about their work before here at ScreenAnarchy.

Turn up the volume and blow it up full screen for Abner Pastoll's Getaway Driver!