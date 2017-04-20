FIRST ROUND DOWN: Hitmen And Hockey Come Together in New Trailer For Canadian Comedy

The Canadian indie comedy First Round Down will begin its theatrical run here in Toronto on May 5th at a sold out screening at the Carlton cinema. The release is being handled by our friends at Unobstructed View and there is a second trailer to share with lovers of all things hockey and pizza delivering hitmen.

FIRST ROUND DOWN revolves around Tim Tucker, a former hockey prodigy, who returns home to take care of his younger brother after their parents die. Having spent the last ten years as a hit man for the mob, Tim now lives on the straight and narrow as a pizza delivery driver, laying low and paying the bills. However, a chance encounter with his former girlfriend, coupled with the Sterling Cup reunion and the untimely arrival of his old mob boss in town has Tim’s checkered past catching up to him faster than he can plan one final heist to move on once and for all.

“Our inspiration came from being hockey players growing up with the dream of putting on an NHL jersey,” said co-writers and directors Jason and Brett Butler, “but when the reality set in that that wasn’t happening, the question became what do you do with all that competitive aggression now that you no longer have the outlet that hockey provided? Tim Tucker is a representation of that.”

First Round Down stars Dylan Bruce ("Orphan Black," "American Gothic," "Midnight, Texas;" Kristian Bruun ("Orphan Black," "Murdoch Mysteries"); Rachel Wilson ("Republic of Doyle") and John Kapelos (The Breakfast Club). The film boasts a soundtrack featuring iconic Canadian bands like Triumph, Junkhouse, Treble Charger, The Gandarvas, 13 Engines, Kalle Mattson and Sloan.

The only thing missing is maple syrup but I bet First Round Down has some of that in there as well.