Exclusive: Composer Jake Monaco shares exciting music from DreamWorks Animation's DinoTrux

We are excited to share with you an exclusive listen to a few music cues from one of the most dynamic and exciting talents of the TV & film composing worlds Jake Monaco! He is one of the top composers scoring for visual media, and has strengthened countless projects with his musical prowess. DinoTrux proves to be one of Jake's most lively orchestral offerings, and we can't wait to see where he next lends his talents.

"There are many new characters in this season, each of which deserved their own theme," Jake shared. "From the the militaristic Pteracopters to the quirky Ploughasaur -- the world we have been living in thus far has expanded substantially. It only felt right that music follow suit. There is a pretty epic battle that takes place between good and evil in the final episode of the season where all of the D-Structs’ gang’s themes come together, resulting in a very fulfilling musical sequence."

Jake also discussed his particular enjoyment on scoring DinoTrux, commenting, "Everyone involved is very open to experimenting and pushing the boundaries of what the music can do. I get to use unusual instruments, from a tiny greek baglamas to big pitched tubes, and integrate them into orchestral settings which is an exciting challenge."



Jake’s music was featured in Fox’s action comedy Keeping Up With the Joneses starring Jon Hamm, Gal Gadot, Isla Fisher, and Zach Galifianakis and Fox Searchlight’s comedy Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley. Including DreamWorks Animation's DinoTrux, Jake is also currently scoring Amazon’s The Stinky and Dirty Show, and Warner Bros. Animation’s Be Cool Scooby Doo. He has several other projects in the works.

You can check out Jake's music on SoundCloud here!