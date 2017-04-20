Documentary THE RISE OF THE SYNTHS to release companion album in May on Lakeshore Records

For the uninitiated, “synthwave” is an electronic style of music heavily influenced by the 80’s, video games, and artists like John Carpenter or Vangelis. In recent years, this retro sound has been making a major comeback and a whole slew of new artists are emerging, re-creating a sound so many of us have longed for. With films like IT FOLLOWS and THE GUEST adopting the sound, it was only a matter of time before TV shows did the same, just listen to the phenomenal soundtrack to STRANGER THINGS. Director Ivan Castell and producer Javier Moreno are putting together THE RISE OF THE SYNTHS, a documentary that will explore the history and resurgence of the genre through interviews with all the major players. To celebrate, Lakeshore Records is putting together a two part companion album featuring a plethora of artists such as Carpenter Brut, Voyag3r, Dance with the Dead, and more.

FROM THE OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE:

Lakeshore Records will release two official companion EPs for the upcoming documentary The Rise of The Synths this spring. THE RISE OF THE SYNTHS EP 1 features tracks from Giorgio Moroder & Raney Shockne, Dance With The Dead, OGRE, Lazerhawk, Mega Drive, Voyag3r, and Carpenter Brut’s “Night Stalker”, which was released earlier this year. The EP will be released exclusively through Lakeshore Records’ Bandcamp on May 1 and through all digital providers on May 12. The second EP will be released in June.

Track List for THE RISE OF THE SYNTHS EP 1:

01 Giorgio Moroder & Raney Shockne: “Triage”

02 Carpenter Brut: “Night Stalker”

03 Dance With The Dead: “Dead of Night”

04 OGRE: “Rebar (Prologue)”

05 Lazerhawk: “A Hero’s Journey”

06 Mega Drive: “Stargate”

07 Voyag3r: “Appearance of the Mysterious Traveler”