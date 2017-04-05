Crowdfund This! Chris McInroy's WE SUMMONED A DEMON Needs Souls!

Austin-based director Chris McInroy has been racking up the accolades on his short films at festivals around the globe. His tiny terrors Bad Guy #2 and Death Metal have reaped tons of awards at badass genre film festivals for good reason. He's a solid director who makes hilarious, blood-splattered, black comedy gold.

What, you may ask, is this leading up to? McInroy and his team are gearing up for more gore-tastic fun and need your help to make it a reality. His track record is there, and even his rewards are high-quality --- as the owner of a Death Metal shirt, I can attest to its luxurious softness and kickass design, which makes it one of my favorite t-shirts EVER.

This time around, McInroy is going to tell the story of a demon who punishes the sad sacks who mess up incantation ceremonies. I. Can't. Wait. It's going to feature awesome practical effects and will be funny as hell, if I know his work.

Intrigued? Check out the Kickstarter here --- as well as the entire short Bad Guy #2. There's less than a week left to support the film and reap some sweet rewards, such as enamel pins, personalized demon names, blu-rays, t-shirts (please make them awesomely soft again), and producer credits --- demon (hopefully not) included.