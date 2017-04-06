ANTISOCIAL 2: Out on DVD This May Through United Front Entertainment

Antisocial 2, Cody Calahan's sequel to his cyber-viral thriller Antisocial will be released on DVD on May 16th by way of United Front Entertainment. You can see the new cover art and have a look at the trailer below the full press release.

United Front Entertainment and Black Fawn Distribution have announced the acquisition of another film from Canadian studio Breakthrough Entertainment and rising genre film production house Black Fawn Films: the terrifying new horror sequel, Antisocial 2. The film is a direct sequel to the 2013 festival hit Antisocial and features the return of Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny, Antisocial, The Drownsman) in the starring role. Exclusive new artwork has just been revealed with the film slated to hit DVD on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The film is currently available on iTunes.

Years after having her newborn child stolen from her, Sam (Michelle Mylett) searches the world infested with infected users from the Social Redroom website. After befriending a young girl named Bean, Sam is captured and locked in a facility dedicated to finding a cure for the Redroom Virus. Trapped and tortured, Sam tries to escape the facility before an impending update on the Redroom site hits 100% and unleashes its final phase of attack.

Antisocial 2 is the second film to be released through the new Canadian distribution partnership between United Front Entertainment, Black Fawn Distribution and studio Breakthrough Entertainment. “United Front Entertainment is excited to be reconnecting with the amazing team at Black Fawn Distribution and Breakthrough Entertainment to distribute the infectious sequel Antisocial 2,” states United Front Co-Founder Rob Herholz.

“It's been a long time since we started writing the first Antisocial film back in 2012. Now, to finally see both films on DVD is something really special. Personally, I always prefer to buy a film and hold it in my hands rather than download it so, it’s great to see the physical release of these films being handled by both United Front and Black Fawn Distribution. Finally, fans can experience Sam’s complete journey.” - Cody Calahan, Director of the Antisocial Film Series, Black Fawn Films

“I think fans are going to be excited to experience the continuing story of Sam in Antisocial 2. Cody’s taken a really stripped down approach to this sequel which directly builds on the events of the first film. These films really underline the destructiveness caused when human anxiety, mistrust and abuse of power are combined and, it’s themes like these that make this film series worth exploring.” - C.F. Benner, Sales Manager, Black Fawn Distribution

Cast And Crew Directed by Cody Calahan (Antisocial, Let Her Out), produced by Canadian horror leaders Black Fawn Films (Bite, Bed of the Dead, The Drownsman) and distributed worldwide by Breakthrough Entertainment, Antisocial 2 was shot on location in Toronto, Ontario.

Antisocial 2 was written by Cody Calahan, Chad Archibald and Jeff Maher and stars Michelle Mylett, Stephen Bogaert, Josette Halpert, Samuel Faraci, Kassandra Santos and Kristina Nicoll.

The film was produced by Chad Archibald, Cody Calahan and Christopher Giroux. Antisocial 2 was executively produced by Nat Abraham, Tim Brown, Marina Cordoni, Ira Levy, Michael McGuigan and Peter Williamson.