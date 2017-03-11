SXSW 2017: Watch The Teaser For Aaron Burns' Thriller MADRE

Madre. His new film is having its World Premiere this very moment at SXSW in Austin. Madre has been picked up by Netflix and the streaming service will air towards the end of this year. We were passed along the trailer for it which you can watch below. Hey, we are going to put a bug in your ear about Aaron Burns' new thriller. His new film is having its World Premiere this very moment at SXSW in Austin. Deadline announced earlier the news thathas been picked up by Netflix and the streaming service will air towards the end of this year. We were passed along the trailer for it which you can watch below.

Burns worked a bit with Eli Roth when that director went through his Chilean phase. He starred in Knock Knock and Green Inferno, and Nicolas Lopez (After Shock and Greeen Inferno) and Miguel Asensio Llamas (Knock Knock and Green Inferno) are producing this flick. A lot of the crew from After Shock, Knock Knock and Green Inferno are back working on this film for Burns.

Madre follows the story of Diana Prieto (Ramirez), a four months pregnant wife and mother of Martin (Matías), who is severely autistic autism and whose special needs have become overwhelming for her. After a chance encounter with Luz (Aida), a gifted Filipino caretaker, Diana regains some sanity in her life as Martin begins to adapt and communicate quickly under the supervision of Luz. However, as he has only been taught to communicate in Filipino, Diana begins to suspect that Luz is using the language barrier to turn Martin against her and into something much more sinister.

Burns also wrote the original screenplay, and it stars Chilean actress Daniela Ramírez (La Poseída, Los Archivos del Cardenal), Cristobal Tapia Montt (The Stranger), Matías Bassi (Pulseras Rojas) and Aida Jabolin.