Fantasia Coverage Comedies International Reviews Sci-Fi Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

SXSW 2017 Preview: Narrative Competition, Spotlight, and More

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

So far, our SXSW preview series has taken a look at the Headliners, Midnight section, and narrative films in the Visions program as well as a tour of the festival's documentaries. Today we close things out ahead of tomorrow's festival kick-off with a few films from the Narrative Competition, Narrative Spotlight, and narrative films in other sections. Enjoy the fest!

Like Me
Addison Timlin stars in Rob Mockler's debut about a woman who becomes internet famous and starts to form a posse after her convenience store robbery video goes viral.

Narrative Competition

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival PreviewsSXSW
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.