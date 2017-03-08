SXSW Coverage Thrillers Anime International Reviews Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works

SXSW 2017: Exclusive Clip from INHERITANCE

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote
SXSW 2017: Exclusive Clip from INHERITANCE

It's a big SXSW for Mark Webber. Aside from world premiering his new directorial outing Flesh and Blood, he also stars in Jessica Kaye and Laura E. Davis's Inheritance. We're very excited for the flick and are happy to share an exclusive clip here. A few words from the filmmakers:

INHERITANCE chronicles one woman's efforts to reconcile her past with her present. As she returns to her childhood home in Belize, Mara is faced with the death of her estranged father, the ire and instability of her brother, and her increasingly frayed relationship with her new lover.

Here it is:

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Exclusive ClipsMark WebberSXSWSXSW 2017
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.