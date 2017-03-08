SXSW 2017: Exclusive Clip from INHERITANCE

It's a big SXSW for Mark Webber. Aside from world premiering his new directorial outing Flesh and Blood, he also stars in Jessica Kaye and Laura E. Davis's Inheritance. We're very excited for the flick and are happy to share an exclusive clip here. A few words from the filmmakers:

INHERITANCE chronicles one woman's efforts to reconcile her past with her present. As she returns to her childhood home in Belize, Mara is faced with the death of her estranged father, the ire and instability of her brother, and her increasingly frayed relationship with her new lover.

Here it is: