SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Trailer Plays The Hero Worship Card A Bit Strong

So, after a wave of poster art we've got a second trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming and what all is in there? That's a big check mark on the memorable villain fron with Michael Keaton looking strong as The Vulture. Also a big check mark on the stated goal to capture the youthful energy and humor of the character, with Tom Holland looking very strong as the youthful Peter Parker. But, really now, could we not have done without all the, "Gosh, Mister Stark, you're so AWESOME," hero worship? No, it doesn't actually go quite that far but it's not far off but other than the fact that Robert Downey Jr now gets paid big buckets of money every time he puts his metal suit on I cannot even begin to understand why there's so much damn Iron Man in a trailer for a Spider-Man movie.

But, whatever. Pretty pictures below! Tell us what you think!