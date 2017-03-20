Shout! Factory Joins Untitled Kevin Shulman Horror Project

Sara's Cell), according to Shout! Factory has acquired the worldwide rights for Kevin Shulman's untitled horror project (working title), according to Deadline . The project was being developed, produced and co-financed by Jeremy M. Rosen and Shulman for Roxwell Films. Shout! Factory now co-financing and executive producing the title for their Scream Factory Films label.

The untitled horror project joins a growing list of what-did-we-kidnap-films and will be "...about a well-known reporter who is held captive by terrorists who are threatening to behead her. However, they have no idea what terror awaits them from her".

One cannot help but wonder if there is a connection with his 2007 short film The Eyes of Samir. It certainly seems to have grown from that premise.

The film stars Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Kristina Klebe (Dementia), horror icon Bill Moseley (House of 1000 Corpses), Faran Tahir (Iron Man) and charactor actor supreme William Forsythe (The Rock).