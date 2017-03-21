Short Film, Short Review: FOR A GOOD TIME, CALL...

What on Earth makes a man film a sex tape on a hidden camera, and post it on the Internet for all to see? Pride? Vanity? Stupidity? In Izzy Lee's short filmyou don't get the answer to that question. What you do get to see is such a scumbag, called Alex, who gets his comeuppance after being cursed by his victim.Alex (Sean Carmichael) tries to trivialize what happened, and doesn't understand why his victim is so upset with him. Then he spots a woman walking alone into some woods and decides to follow her... with interesting results.At eleven minutes, don't expect too much backstory or character development here, though Diana Porter does manage to bring a lot of believability and vulnerability to her role as Alice, the victim of the sex tape. The agenda here is a simple one: as the audience, you're meant to get angry enough to hope something bad will happen to asshole-Alex. And guess what? This short manages exactly that.will have its world premiere on the 24th of March, at the Boston Underground Film Festival, and you can see a teaser below.(Director Michele "Izzy" Galgana is one of the associate editors here at Screen Anarchy, which is how I found out about this short, but she was not involved with the writing of this article.)