ROBIN: First Look At The Trailer For LFO Director's Dark Thriller Arrives

Director Antonio Tublen won a lot of fans in these parts with his quirky microbudget scifi comic thriller LFO and we've been anxiously awaiting word on his next effort - the upcoming dark psychological thriller Robin - since we ran the first stills a little while back. And with the film about to have its world premiere as part of the Brussells International Fantastic Film Festival we're proud to now follow those stills with the first trailer.

A traumatized woman is found in a forest, she claims to have witnessed a murder. As the police investigates further they do not find any evidence to prove her story. The woman is convinced that she will be the next victim and starts her own investigation to find out what has really happened - trying to find the murderer before he finds her. As she comes closer to the truth everuthing is finally revealed and has severe consequences that will change everything.

