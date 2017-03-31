SXSW Coverage All Videos Indie Videos Movie Posters International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

North Hollywood CineFest announces 2017 Awards Winners

Jerome Morrow
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
North Hollywood CineFest announces 2017 Awards Winners

The North Hollywood CineFest just announced their 2017 winners.

This year's festival ran from March 24-30 and the fantastic line-up included new work from established and fresh filmmaking talent such as Speak Now by Melissa Vitello, Ghost in the Machine by Brock Humphrey, The Lady Killers by Phil Leirness, Bear with Us by William J. StriblingRed by Branko Tomovic, Welcome to Willits by Trevor Ryan, ToY by Patrick Chapman, American Fango by Gabriele Altobelli, House By The Lake by Adam Gierasch, H.O.M.E. by Daniel Maldonado and many more... 

The 4th annual film festival took place in the heart of the NoHo Arts District at the fabulous Laemmle NoHo 7 theater in North Hollywood.

The complete list of the 2017 Awards winners can be found on https://www.nohocinefest.com/2017-awards

Watch the 2017 Awards Nominees in the trailer below:
 
 
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
awardsfilm festival
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.