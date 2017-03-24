North Hollywood CineFest 2017 kicks off tonight

The highly anticipated 4th edition of the North Hollywood CineFest kicks off tonight in Los Angeles.

This year's festival will run from March 24-30 and the fantastic line-up includes new work from established and fresh filmmaking talent. Look out for Speak Now by Melissa Vitello, Ghost in the Machine by Brock Humphrey, The Lady Killers by Phil Leirness, Bear with Us by William J. Stribling, Red by Branko Tomovic, Welcome to Willits by Trevor Ryan, ToY by Patrick Chapman, American Fango by Gabriele Altobelli, House By The Lake by Adam Gierasch, H.O.M.E. by Daniel Maldonado and many more...

The festival kicks off on March 24 with I Had a Bloody Good Time at House Harker by Clayton Cogswell and offers many LA and world premieres in the following days, including American Fango, Bear with Us, The Big Day and Speak Now.

The complete line-up of features and shorts and also the program for the 2017 edition can now be found on their website: http://www.nohocinefest.com The 4th annual film festival will take place in the heart of the NoHo Arts District at the fabulous Laemmle NoHo 7 theater in North Hollywood.

Watch the 2017 Awards Nominees announcement in the trailer below: