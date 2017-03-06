Netflix's BRIGHT Puts Orcs on the Force

In a cheeky play on the cultural call for diversity in the workforce, Netflix announced that Nicolas Jakoby, the first ever Orc Police Officer (played by Joel Edgerton), has joined the the South Central Los Angeles Police Force, solidifying a commitment to diversity and their acceptance of all communities and races. Jakoby will be partnering with the esteemed Human Officer Scott Ward (Will Smith) and providing much needed insight into the Orc community in the Los Angeles area.

So, what is Bright? Written by the talented and oft misunderstood Max Landis (Chronicle, American Ultra), the feature screenplay for Bright caused a studio bidding war resulting in a $3 million pay day for the young writer when Netflix came out on top. The film is directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch).

Synopsis: Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time, Bright follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix original film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Olivieri, and Kenneth Choi.

Bright hits Netflix in December.