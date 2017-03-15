Movie Review: Lost, a Chinese thriller from 2015!

The director Lu Yi made totally 4 movies, his final movie "Lost" is a 2015 Chinese thriller about child trafficking, street begging, and also about betray. The story is based on a diary that the director read from a child street beggar in the 80s by the name Chang Yang Zhi, who wrote her experience of life as a poor kid in the streets and forced begging for food and to survive her alcoholic father. The movie was actually supposed to be released in 2013 but was put away and after it has been heavily censored and re-added ending it was finally released at 25 January 2015.

Story:

A 10 year old young girl named Little Swallow (Xiaohe Ruofan) is a street beggar and a fugitive from her former employee, while on her run she stumble across a man who is recently released from prison after being falsely accused of rape. Swallow calls him Uncle (Xu Guangyu) because he is a good man and help her with food. They quickly become friends, but Uncle has other friends on the dark side. His friends name is Heizi (Hongwei Wang) who is not a friendly person, he use the Uncle for dirty business and then later use Swallow for Child Trafficking. Later things aren't going well, When Uncle finds out he has a child from the woman that accused him of rape, then he and Swallows friendship starts to fall apart and Uncle starts to show a dark side of himself, could the accusation of him be true?

Overall:

This is without a doubt Lu Yi strongest film and perhaps the only film he did that is not suitable for kids or sensitive viewers. But don't worry it's not a harsh movie, it's a very well story telling thriller and it reflects very good on the child trafficking and its problems with those who control it, again another good education from Lu Yi who really do his best to teach his audience the hard life of those who are poor. And also it's shows how a person can change if they allow themselves to let the bad things get to them, Little Swallow is a perfect character for showing keeping your spirit up and not turn to the dark side. This is my favorite movie from all Lu Yi movies and it is sad that it hasn't been made another with Lu Yi now for almost 3 years now. I reward this movie with 8/10 with a heart warming feeling.