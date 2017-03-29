MEXICO BARBARO Helmer Edgar Nito In Production On Crime Drama GUACHICOLERO

For viewers of recent horror anthology project Mexico Barbaro, director Edgar Nito needs little introduction. Surrounded by more experienced directors and bigger names Nito's segment was, nonetheless, a clear standout in the acclaimed anthology, a true gem of a piece packed to the gills with a vibrant edgy energy. And so it's significant news that after a string of critically acclaimed short films Nito is now in production on his debut feature.

Guachicolero stars Eduardo Banda as a young man working with locals gangs to siphon gasoline out of government pipelines to sell on the black market. Plenty of familiar names on the production side of this as well with Joshua Sobel (Are We Not Cats, Graceland, Scherzo Diabolico), Annick Mahnert (78 / 52, Dearest Sister) and Victor Léycegui (The Darkness) on that side of things.

Expect to hear more soon!