Set as the closing night film at the upcoming Hong Kong International Film Festival, Mon Mon Mon Monsters is a thriller from writer/director Ko Gideon.

Hailing from Taiwan, Ko is a novelist who previously directed You Are the Apple of My Eye and wrote The Tenants Downstairs. His latest looks to be a splattery affair that reminds everyone that teenagers really are very, very dangerous. It will screen at the Hong Kong fest on April 25.

Before that, we have the trailer, which you can watch below.