Gritty, Atmospheric Teaser For Eddie Rubio's LUCHA

With its emphasis on practical production skills, Mexico's national film school - the Centro de Capacitacion Cinematografica or, simply the CCC - has become a breeding ground for high level talent. Jorge Michel Grau's Cannes selected cannibal film We Are What We Are (Somos Lo Que Hay), for example, was produced under the auspices and with the support of the school and with multiple shorts and features produced by the institution every year you can always find new work from the best and brightest of the coming generation there.

Enter Eddie Rubio and Lucha.

A 19 minute short film following a Mexican pro-wrestler returning to the gym where his father trained him as a child, a first teaser for Lucha has arrived online promising something very much other than the bright and colorful image commonly associated with lucha. It's a promising bit of work. Check it out below.