DEVIL IN THE DARK: Watch This Exclusive Clip

The second feature film from Tim Brown has been a long time coming. It has been ten years since his debut film The Cradle. In between he has been producing flicks, for example he has worked with our friends from Antisocial 2, Bite and The Sublet. Brown is back behind the camera once again directing a script from first time writer Carey Dickson called Devil in the Dark.

The film stars Robin Dunne (Syfy's Sanctuary), Dan Payne (Star Trek Beyond), Daniel Cudmore (X-Men: Days of Future Past), and Briana Buckmaster (The CW's Supernatural).

When estranged brothers Adam and Clint attempt to reconnect over a week-long hunting trip in remote British Columbia, they find the tables turned by a mysterious presence lurking in the forest. Convinced that they are now besieged by a supernatural presence, the siblings begrudgingly agree on only one thing: they will have to put aside their differences and work together if they plan on making it out these dark woods alive.

ScreenAnarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you. It is but a mere glimpse of the film but gives you a sense of the movie's palatte and mood. We have also included the trailer as well.

Momentum Pictures is releasing Devil in the Dark on VOD in the U.S. on March 7th.