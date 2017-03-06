Berlin / EFM Coverage All Videos Indie News Zombie Movies Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

Cambodian Superman, CGI Giants, Angels And Could That Be A Bit Of Monkey King? Utterly Gonzo Trailer For TOP STORIES RAGE ACROSS THE PLANET Delivers The Weird.

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote
Cambodian Superman, CGI Giants, Angels And Could That Be A Bit Of Monkey King? Utterly Gonzo Trailer For TOP STORIES RAGE ACROSS THE PLANET Delivers The Weird.

Don't even try to make sense of the recently released trailer for Cambodian fantasy-action-comedy Top Stories Rage Across The Planet. Because you won't. There is absolutely no chance. No, this is the sort of thing you just sit back and let wash over you and marvel at the simple fact that it exists. Yep, there's a Cambodian Superman in there along with what appears to be more than a few nods to the Monkey King and a whole lot of other stuff besides. Production values are a (small) notch above the typical Wakaliwood production and there's a very similar sort of gleeful, "Why the hell not?" spirit to this as has made those ultra low budget African productions a global phenomenon. Check it out below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
cambodiatop stories rage across the planettrailer
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.