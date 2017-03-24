"Beyond Godzilla" Highlights Lesser-Known Japanese Sci-Fi/Fantasy Films

THE H-MAN (Ishiro Honda, 1958)

The opening night film, this is the first of two films in the series by Honda, the director of the original Godzilla, which was a well-made, often haunting and somber, and definitely non-campy film (unlike some later franchise entries) that tapped into national fears engendered by the nuclear bombs that hit Japan less than a decade earlier.

The H-Man, on the other hand, which Honda made four years after Godzilla, is so cheesy it should be served with wine and crackers. Especially in its re-edited, English-dubbed version, with the dialog as stilted and awkwardly delivered as you'd expect, all that's missing are the Mystery Science Theater crew providing snarky commentary in the margins.

The film is an unstable mix of genres: a noirish crime thriller, a monster horror flick, and a speculative sci-fi film. The "H-Man" is a creature formed from a radioactive, green and viscous substance that sort of looks like melted Jell-O. This substance liquefies humans and also becomes a green, glowing, ghost-like creature. For some reason, its central location is in and around a Tokyo nightclub; maybe the H-Man is a fan of torch singers and dancing girls. A scientist studying the effects of radioactive substances on humans and animals works with the police to identify and defeat the H-Man.

The H-Man very obviously taps into nuclear anxieties, which lends a serious, if ponderous, undertow to the film's sillier elements. It concludes with a nicely staged showdown between the H-Man and the Japanese military, using fire as their main weapon. Even if the film's overall quality is well below Honda's classic Godzilla, in the presence of a receptive and appreciative audience, it will no doubt make for fun viewing on the big screen.

(Mar. 24, 7pm)