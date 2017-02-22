Berlin / EFM Coverage Hollywood Interviews Animation Weird Videos Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

WITHOUT NAME: Watch The Full Trailer For Lorcan Finnegan's Hypnotic Debut

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
We're big fans of Irish director Lorcan Finnegan in these parts and with his debut feature Without Name - an exercise in hypnotic, atmospheric dread - coming up on theatrical release in its native land the full trailer has arrived to whet the appetite.

Without Name centers around land surveyor Eric (Alan McKenna) who travels to a remote and unnamed Irish woodland, to assess its suitability for a new development project. Here, he sets up temporary residence, in old unused house, right in the midst of the forest. Eric learns about the man who once occupied the house and begins to discover that all is not what it would appear to be in the woods. The idyllic backdrop almost seems to speak back to him and an ominous lingering presence fills him with a sense of dread. Alone and alienated from urban existence, he becomes increasingly fascinated yet disturbed by his surroundings. Are there really external and sinister elements at play here or is Eric becoming a prisoner of his own thoughts, in this place Without Name?

Put it into full screen mode and crank the volume up to fully appreciate what's going on here. It's a good 'un.

