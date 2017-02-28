Watch THE PROBLEMLESS ANONYMOUS, a Curiously Delightful Sci-Fi Short

Remember back in ’94, when Jay-Z’s trunk was full of ‘raw’, the police pulled him over, and this was just one of his “99 Problems”? Well, fast forward to some 23 years later and meet Ivan, a man whose chief offense does not involve trafficking coke but rather ‘testing positive for perfection’. Welcome to the topsy-turvy world of The Problemless Anonymous, in which the absence of flaws (real or perceived) is in direct violation of the law.

Luckily for Ivan (Anthony Harwood) the cure for wellness can be found just around the corner at his local imperfection clinic. There he meets a woman (Eloise Black), is presented with a problem, and given a chance to assimilate into the less-than-perfect world inhabited by the rest of us shmucks. But what exactly is required of Ivan? And will he go for it?

Neither overtly utopic nor dystopic, Gary Roberts’ short has an eye for detail and was inspired by both The Twilight Zone and a story written by Samuel Barber. In the director’s own words, the goal was “to make a satirical sci-fi film that really built a world that challenges our views on life’s problems and how we perceive imperfections. I wanted the short to ask questions to the audience but leave those answers open ended.”

The Problemless Anonymous premiered last weekend on Short of the Week