The U.S. Trailer For Salamat Mukhammed-Ali's DIAMOND CARTEL Brings Out The Big Guns!

From the overall marketing here for the upcoming U.S. release of Salamat Mukhammed-Ali's Kazakh-produced actioner, newly titled Diamond Cartel (formerly The Whole World At Our Feet) you would never know this was a gangster love story of sorts with a local cast led by actress Karlygash Mukhamedzhanova. Instead, the marketing here presents a crapton of action and spectacle littered with heavy-handed gun battles and a raft of familiar faces to help bolster the film's marketability in English territories.

It's not a bad sell, really - save for the crummy green screen and CGI explosions and so on - just an obvious one and you can't really help but point it out. How will this do when it releases sometime this Spring? Time will tell, but we get a cast led by Armand Assante and Michael Madsen along with Tommy Lister, martial arts stars Bolo Yeung, Cary Tagawa and Don "The Dragon" Wilson, and the late, great Peter O'Toole lining up the cast. And for all that and more, we get lots of gun play - girls with guns, cars armed with guns, Armand Assante firing a bigger gun and yelling at people like a boss...yep, clearly we know which audience this movie is meant for.

The charismatic and ruthless Mussa makes a deal to purchase the Star of East Diamond from the Hong-Kong triad crime boss ‘Mr. Lo’ – but not before being robbed via an inside job by his own people aka former lovers Aliya and Ruslan. Aliya’s other former love interest and Mussa henchman gets involved setting up a veritable “who dunnit” love triangle versus Mussa over pursuit of his gem and riches. With the help of a friend determined to ferry the back-stabbing duo of Aliya and Rusian across the sea abroad, the couple nearly makes it across the borders with the loot. But Mussa’s gangsters find them just before they escape and a spectacular, violent finale that sets up a surprise ending!

The film wrapped in 2011 and so it's been six years since, but it's finally rolling out soon via Cleopatra Entertainment as of December last year. As for why Wilson gets dubbed, I have no idea...all I know is that Madsen's line in the last shot of the trailer probably says it all.

Take a look!