The Problem With Korean Dramas

...Well, as so stated in the title of the video below, that is.

This one came out a year ago today over at the Art School Dropouts channel and it still resonates for anyone who has ever seen their share of K-dramas and bearing witness to some of the most heavy-handed embellishments and crescendos that occur. All that's missing here is a kimchi slap, but this was, and still is, some funny sh*t.

Gun Cho and Tin Dang star along with Mae Claire, Patrick Banzali with actor and filmmaker Joey Min.