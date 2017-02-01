The Problem With Korean Dramas
...Well, as so stated in the title of the video below, that is.
This one came out a year ago today over at the Art School Dropouts channel and it still resonates for anyone who has ever seen their share of K-dramas and bearing witness to some of the most heavy-handed embellishments and crescendos that occur. All that's missing here is a kimchi slap, but this was, and still is, some funny sh*t.
Gun Cho and Tin Dang star along with Mae Claire, Patrick Banzali with actor and filmmaker Joey Min.
