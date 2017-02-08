The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Picks Up The Pieces For Hilarious Father/Son Rift In The First Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures have picked up the pieces once again in a franchise that probably won't see its end for a while, now animating LEGO® blocks for Charlie Bean's directorial debut, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie. September 22 is the day to catch this one in theaters with a cast headlined by none other than Jackie Chan who plays master to a ninja warrior whose heroic team sets out to defeat his evil father.

SYNOPSIS:

In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

Chan stars as Master Wu and is joined by Dave Franco opposite Justin Theroux with Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña and Zach Woods from a script by Hilary Winston, Bob Logan and Paul Fisher. The official trailer debuted on Wednesday after a tease unveiled a day earlier, so take a look!