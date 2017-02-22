Berlin / EFM Coverage Hollywood Interviews Festival Reviews Manga Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works
'Red' receives L.A. premiere at North Hollywood CineFest

Jerome Morrow
Contributor
The gritty and edgy thriller 'Red' will have its Los Angeles premiere on March 27 at the 4th annual North Hollywood Cinefest.

The directorial debut of Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Fury, The Bourne Ultimatum) starring Dervla Kirwan (Ondine, Interlude in Prague) with Francesca Fowler (Doctor Who, Macbeth), is set in the underground world of illegal organ smuggling, the so-called red market.  It tells the story of a damaged and guilt-ridden man (Branko Tomovic) who works in this dangerous underground world but is trying to find a way out of it.

The 20-minute film, produced by Kaissar Film and London based House Kino, has already won numerous awards and nominations on the international film festival circuit, including San Diego International Film Festival, Tangier International Film Festival, the European Film Award qualifying International Short Film Festival in Drama, Naperville Independent Film Festival, Maverick Movie Awards, Winchester Short Film Festival and Berlin Independent Film Festival.

This year's festival will run from March 24-30 and takes place in the heart of the NoHo Arts District at the fabulous Laemmle NoHo 7 theater in North Hollywood. 

Have a look at the trailer below, Red highlights the dark and brutal world of the illegal organ trade and the people involved in such operations.

RED Trailer (Branko Tomovic, 2016) from Branko Tomovic on Vimeo.

