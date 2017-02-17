PLAN B: SCHEISS AUF PLAN A Pays Homage To Its Action Cinema Roots With A Fantastic First Trailer

It's been a make-or-break foray into feature territory for Germany-based Reel Deal Action with the new martial arts comedy, Plan B: Scheiss Auf Plan A, and now, the film's slated release on June 8 comes in the good company of a first trailer which arrived Thursday. The project itself was a hard-earned effort with directors Michael Popescu and Ufuk Genc at the helm and team members Can Aydin, Cha-Lee Yoon and Phong Giang ready to make their mark as actors this time around, and with a plot and wardrobe to appropriately pay homage to blockbuster action stardom of yesteryear.

Three martial arts experts embark upon a search for a treasure that will allow them to save a friend from the clutches of a scrupulous gangster. They will soon find themselves immersed in a complex conspiracy that’s aimed at putting an end to the boss of Berlin’s underworld. A bash ‘em up comedy that pays tribute to the eighties and nineties American action flicks.

Reel Deal Action bares select stunt credits among others include Big Game, Skyfall, Hitman: Agent 47, Point Break and xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. For this, 20th Century Fox seems to think highly of these people and if I may say so myself, they're not wrong, and frankly others who've already shared the original Facebook trailer may agree.

Dance exponent, actor Eugene "U-Gin" Boateng also stars with Florian Kleine, Julia Dietze of Iron Sky fame, Henry Meyer and Laurent Daniels with K1 fighter Aristote Luis and Hollywood stuntwoman and actress Heidi Moneymaker (Marvel's Avengers saga, upcoming Wolf Warrior 2) also starring. Watch the trailer below!