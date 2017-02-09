Osaka Asian Film Festival Announces Full 2017 Lineup

Set to kick off on March 3, there's now less than a month to go before Osaka throws open the doors on its annual celebration of Asian cinema.

As previously announced, Hong Kong/Malaysian action effort Mrs K is set to start proceedings on opening night. Featuring Kara Wai and Simon Yam, the film is directed by Ho Yuhang. Closing the festival on March 12 is the Hashimoto Ai and Sometani Shota starring teen music drama Parks, from director Seta Natsuki.

Joining them in the lineup is a Competition packed with interesting works from across the wider Asian region with Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, The Philippines, India, Korea, China, Malaysia and Japan all represented. Special Programs highlight representations of employment, new action movies from South East Asia and new cinema from Hong Kong and Thailand. As always, the excellent Indie Forum shines a light on the best work from local talent.

Check out the full lineup below and see the website for ticketing and other details.

http://www.oaff.jp/2017/en/

【Opening Film】

MRS K

Director: HO Yuhang (何宇恆)/2016/Malaysia, Hong Kong



【Closing Film】

PARKS [PARKS パークス]

Director: SETA Natsuki (瀬田なつき)/2017/ Japan [WP]



【Competition Section】

This section will present 16 films chosen from films completed on or after 1st October 2015 and unreleased in Japan. The international jurors will choose the winners of the Grand Prix and Most Promising Talent Award.



1. 10,000 MILES[一萬公里的約定]

Director: Simon HUNG(洪昇揚)/2016/Taiwan

2. 29+1

Director: Kearen PANG (彭秀慧)/2016/Hong Kong[ AP]

3. 77 HEARTBREAKS [原諒他77次]

Director: Herman YAU(邱禮濤)/2017/Hong Kong [ WP]

4. BLISS

Director: Jerrold TAROG/2017/The Philippines [ WP]

5. BY THE TIME IT GETS DARK[DAO KHANONG]

Director: Anocha SUWICHAKORNPONG/2016/Thailand, Netherlands, France, Qatar

6. COME, TOGETHER

Director: SHIN Dong-il/2016/Korea [IP]

7. INTERCHANGE

Director: Dain ISKANDAR SAID/2016/Malaysia, Indonesia

8. KITA KITA[I SEE YOU]

Director: Sigrid Andrea P. BERNARDO/2017/The Philippines [WP] 1

9. MAD WORLD [一念無明]

Director: WONG Chun(黄進)/2016/Hong Kong

10. ONE DAY

Director: Banjong PISANTHANAKUN/2016/Thailand

11.REVELATIONS

Director: Vijay JAYAPAL/2016/India

12.SISTERHOOD [骨妹]

Director: Tracy CHOI (徐欣羨)/2016/Macao, Hong Kong [IP]

13.SOMETHING IN BLUE [呼吸正常] Director: LI Yunbo (李雲波)/2016/China

14.SOUL MATE [七月與安生]

Director: Derek TSANG (曾國祥)/2016/Hong Kong, China

15.TISAY

Director:Borgy TORRE/2016/The Philippines [IP]

16.YAMATO (CALIFORNIA)[大和(カリフォルニア)]

Director: MIYAZAKI Daisuke(宮崎大祐)/2016/Japan, USA, Netherlands, Taiwan

【Special Screenings】7 films

1. 52HZ, I LOVE YOU

Director:WEI Te-Sheng (魏徳聖)/2017/Taiwan

2. AFTER SPRING, THE TAMAKI FAMILY... [海的彼端]

Director:HUANG Yin-Yu (黃胤毓)/2016/Taiwan, Japan

3. HEMA HEMA: SING ME A SONG WHILE I WAIT

Director: Khyentse NORBU/2016/ Bhutan, Hong Kong

4. I AM NOT MADAME BOVARY[我不是潘金蓮] Director:FENG Xiaogang (馮小剛)/2016/China

5. MRS. B, A NORTH KOREAN WOMAN[Madame B., histoire d’une Nord-Coréenne] Director:YUN Jero/2016/France, Korea

6. PARKS

Also to be screened as Closing Film

7. SORI: VOICE FROM THE HEART Director:LEE Ho-Jae/2016/Korea

【Special Programs】

<In & Out of Work: Looking at Asia through the Prism of Employment> 6 films

This program will reveal the true face of Asian societies and people through films that depict their labors.

1. APOCALYPSE CHILD

Director: Mario CORNEJO/2015/The Philippines

2. JAGAT (BRUTAL)

Director: Shanjhey Kumar PERUMAL/2015/Malaysia

3. MY STUPID BOSS

Director: Upi/2016/Indonesia, Malaysia 4. PING PANG[ピンパン]

Director: TANAKA Yoichi(田中羊一)/2016/Japan

5. THE REFUGEE [亡命記]

Director:NOMURA Yoshitaro(野村芳太郎)/1955/Japan

6. SUMMER NIGHT

Director: LEE Ji-won/2016/Korea

【New Action! South East Asia】 11 films

This special program features new movements in film bringing action to art films to heat up Southeast Asian Cinema.



1. BAKA BUKAS (MAYBE TOMORROW)

Director: Samantha LEE/2016/The Philippines



2. BIRDSHOT

Director: Mikhail RED/2016/The Philippines, Qatar

3. A GIFT

Director: Chayanop BOONPRAKOB, Jira MALIGOOL,

Nithiwat THARATORN, Kriangkrai VACHIRATAMPORN/2016/Thailand

4. GOODBYE MR LOSER [令伯特煩悩]

Director: Adrian Kean Kok TEH(鄭建国)/2017/Malaysia [ WP]

5. MRS K

Also to be screened as Opening Film

6. PATINTERO: THE LEGEND OF MENG THE LOSER

Director: Mihk VERGARA/2016/The Philippines

7. SAVING SALLY

Director:Avid LIONGOREN/2016/The Philippines, France[ IP]

8. SINGING IN GRAVEYARDS

Director: Bradley LIEW/2016/Malaysia, The Philippines

9. SUDDENLY TWENTY

Director: Araya SURIHARN/2016/Thailand

10. TAM CAM: THE UNTOLD STORY [Tam Cam: Chuyen Chua Ke]

Director:NGO Thanh Van/2016/Vietnam

11. A YELLOW BIRD

Director: K RAJAGOPAL/2016/Singapore, France

<Special Focus on Hong Kong 2017> 6 films

This program will present Hong Kong films by a new generation of filmmakers in cooperation with Hong Kong Special Administration Region Economic and Trade Office Tokyo.

1. HUSBAND KILLERS [女士復仇]

Director: Fire LEE (火火)/2017/Hong Kong[ WP]

2. 29+1

Also to be screened as a Competition film

3. 77 HEARTBREAKS [原諒他77次]

Also to be screened as a Competition film

4. MAD WORLD [一念無明]

Also to be screened as a Competition film/HONG KONG NIGHT Screening

5. SISTERHOOD [骨妹]

Also to be screened as a Competition film

6. SOUL MATE [七月與安生]

Also to be screened as a Competition film

<130th Anniversary of Thailand-Japan Diplomatic Relations: Thai Film Promotion> 5 films

To celebrate the 130th Anniversary, this program will focus on Thai films including the masterpiece DUAY KLAW (THE SEED)(1987).

1. DUAY KLAW (THE SEED)

Director: Bundit RITTAKOL/1987/Thailand

2. BY THE TIME IT GETS DARK

Also to be screened as a Competition film

3. A GIFT

Also to be screened as a [New Action! South East Asia] film

4. ONE DAY

Also to be screened as a Competition film/THAI NIGHT Screening

5. SUDDENLY TWENTY

Also to be screened as a [New Action! South East Asia] film



【Indie Forum】12 films

This program will present 12 films by new innovative and challenging Japanese talents including 3 CO2 (Cineastes Organization Osaka) supported films. The JAPAN CUTS AWARD will be presented by Japan Society to the selected film from this section.



1. DYNAMITE WOLF [おっさんのケーフェイ]

Director: TANIGUCHI Kohei(谷口恒平)/2017/Japan/13th CO2 Grant-recipient Film [WP]

2. HIZUME [蹄]

Director: KIMURA Asagi(木村あさぎ)/2017/Japan/13th CO2 Grant-recipient Film[ WP]

3. VISUALIZED HEARTS [可視化する心たち]

Director: IGARASHI Akiko(五十嵐皓子)/2017/Japan /13th CO2 Grant-recipient Film[ WP]

4. BAMY [バーミー]

Director:TANAKA Jun(田中隼)/2016/Japan[ WP]

5. BREATHLESS LOVERS [息ぎれの恋人たち]

Director: SHIMIZU Shumpei(清水俊平)/2017/Japan/Supported by Housen Cultural Foundation [WP]

6. GOOD-BYE [さよならも出来ない]

Director: MATSUNO Izumi(松野泉)/2016/Japan

7. HER MOTHER

Director: SATO Yoshinori(佐藤慶紀)/2016/Japan

8. I WANT TO BE LOVED [海の底からモナムール/ Besoin d’ amour]

Director: Ronan GIRRE/2017/Japan, France

9. LOVE AND GOODBYE AND HAWAII [恋とさよならとハワイ]

Director: MATSUMURA Shingo(まつむらしんご)/2017/Japan [WP]

10. PING PANG [ピンパン]

Also to be screened as a [In & Out of Work: Looking at Asia through the Prism of Employment]film

11. POETRY ANGEL [ポエトリーエンジェル]

Director: IIZUKA Toshimitsu(飯塚俊光)/2016/Japan

12.TAMAYURA MARIKO [たまゆらのマリ子]

Director: SEGAWA Koji(瀬川浩志)/ 2016/ Japan

【Supported Program】5 films

Based in Osaka, the Housen Cultural Foundation supports film study and production in graduate schools. This program will show the films supported by the Housen Cultural Foundation. One of the films has been selected to be screened in the Indie Forum section.



1. COOPERATION AND COMMUNITY [績 (う)みの村]

Director: IKEDA Keishiro(池田佳史郎)/2015/Japan [WP]

2. ICARUS AND THE SON [イカロスと息子]

Director: SANADA Kohei(眞田康平)/2015/Japan

3. PROMISES [子供たち]

Director: ENDO Mikihiro(遠藤幹大)/2015/Japan [WP]

4. BRIGHT NIGHT [レンコーンの夜]

Director: KONNO Yasumasa(今野恭成)/2016/Japan [WP]

5. SWEETEST TRUTH [スイーテスト・トゥルース]

Director: Evdoxia KYROPOULOU/2015/Japan, Greece[ WP]