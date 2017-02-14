BEYOND SKYLINE Poster Lights Up the Skies

Liam O'Donnell's follow-up to the Brothers Strause' original alien invasion film, Skyline, may not have a release date yet, but that's not stopping the publicity train from trying to drum up some buzz.

The latest poster for the flick has landed. Featuring a cool space opera vibe, it features stars Frank Grillo and Bojana Novakovic and a good look at the aliens.

Taking place at the same time as the events of the first film, Frank Grillo plays a tough-as-nails detective who embarks on a relentless pursuit to free his son from a nightmarish alien warship.

Beyond Skyline stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Bojana Novakovic (Drag Me to Hell), Jonny Weston (Project Almanac), Iko Uwais (The Raid), Callan Mulvey, Antonio Fargas, Pamelyn Chee, Yayan Ruhian (The Raid), Jacob Vargas, Valentine Payen, Betty Gabriel, Jack Chausse, and Kevin O'Donnell.

Check out the first clip from Beyond Skyline below.