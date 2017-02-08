Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Michael Gambon and Ray Winstone in Talks to be The DIAMOND GEEZERS

Deadline is reporting that four of the UK's great elder acting statesmen are returning to a life in crime.

Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Michael Gambon and Ray Winstone are in talks to joing Working Title's untitled film about an incredible heist back in 2015 that was pulled off by retirees and pensioners.

...film about the biggest burglary in British history, which saw four elderly blokes – aged 76, 74, 67 and 58 – rake in a haul of up to $300 million from London’s jewelry district Hatton Garden during the Easter weekend in 2015. Initial theories suggested the perpetrators were a precision team of super-thieves who had pulled off the perfect crime, when in fact the real criminals were right under their noses. The four thieves, who were laden with physical maladies, were a group of retired and seasoned criminals whose boredom led them to commit one last heist. Once caught, Scotland Yard discovered that the robbers, or Diamond Geezers as they became known, has spent nearly three years meticulously planning the crime, recruiting four others to help them. They worked over four days solidly to tunnel into the vault of the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit with heavy machinery before hauling it away.

Caine and Winstone have always been two tremendous Geezers when called upon. We cannot wait to see Broadbent and Gambon also chew into there roles as well.

The Theory of Everything's James Marsh (not ours, sadly) will direct a script written by Joe Penhall (The Road and Netflix's upcoming Mindhunters).