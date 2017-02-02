MADRE Trailer Brings Dark Thrills To SXSW

The main narrative section of the upcoming SXSW Film Festival is getting a burst of genre edginess with writer-director Aaron Burns' Madre. The first feature to come from producer Nicolas Lopez's new Purgatorio genre label this one paints a picture of family life gone very dark, indeed, and the trailer is very promising.

Diana Prieto is pregnant and taking care of her first child, Martin who has a child development problem, has become overwhelming. She has no one to help her while her husband Tomas spends months working in Asia. Diana’s at her breaking point with Martin when Luz, a gifted caregiver from the Philippines, steps in to help.



Martin quickly begins improving under Luz’s supervision, but Diana’s worried that he’s only being taught to speak Filipino. Diana begins to suspect that Luz is using the language barrier and voodoo to turn Martin against Diana and into something far more sinister…

Starting his career as a VFX and graphic artist for Robert Rodriquez on Sin City, Grindhouse and Planet Terror, Burns later shifted his career to Chile where he worked with Lopez on Aftershock and The Green Inferno - among others - while picking up awards for his own debut feature, Blacktino. Check out the trailer below.