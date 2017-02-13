IRON SKY: THE ARK - Third Installment Announced With Teaser Trailer

Forging on while still ahead in the game, Finnish director Timo Vuorensola, known around the world for his Nazis on the Moon movie, Iron Sky, is already working on a third chapter called Iron Sky The Ark. The second chapter in the series, The Coming Race, is currently in post.

Iron Sky: The Ark is a new instalment in the Iron Sky franchise. It tells the story of two Chinese university dropout audiophiles who set out on a quest to decode a mysterious message received from the Moon, but quickly find themselves fighting against the mother of all conspiracy theories – the Illuminati.

The Ark was announced today at EFM in Berlin and a teaser was screened in the Market. What is largely different this time aroudn is that Vuorensola has significantly increased his budget, no longer crowd sourcing and funding this production but bankrolling with Chinese money and talent to the tune of $25 million.

CHINA FILM CO. LTD. JOINS IRON SKY: THE ARK China Film Corporation Limited , Jiabo Culture Development Co. Ltd, Iron Sky Universe are producing in association with Pan Pan Pictures Co Ltd and Longevity International Enterprises Ltd the Chinese-Finnish-Canadian co -production ”Iron Sky: The Ark”.

The film is expected to be shot in autumn 2017 in Beijing, China with a budget of $25 million, and will be directed by Timo Vuorensola, who directed both Iron Sky and its sequel Iron Sky The Coming Race . Dalan Musson ( Iron Sky The Coming Race ) wrote the screenplay with Max Wang , Timo Vuorensola and Hongyang Yu. Max Wang (Wolf Totem) and Tero Kaukomaa (Iron Sky, Jade Warrior) and May He are producing. The cast will be announced soon.

The visual effects will be produced by the Oscar -winning VFX house Pixomondo.

Mr. Xianqiang Song, Chairman of Jiabo Culture Development Co. Ltd comments on the production, ”Film making is all about team work, Jiabo is honored to team up with China Film Co. Ltd. and filmmakers from Europe, North America, to deliver together a true international production for a world audience .”

“It’s a great pleasure to get to work with the booming Chinese film market, on a fun and clever science fiction action script ”, director Timo Vuorensola says.

Max Wang explains the message that the movie brings: “Iron Sky The Ark is about humans on earth facing environmental disaster searching for the Ark of Rescue to the Moon! But where is the Ark? How to find it? We hope audiences leave the cinema with a small Ark in each person’s heart”

“We’re looking forward to sharing the Iron Sky franchise with the Chinese audience,” producer Kaukomaa says. “The Ark is a major step for us in our global mission”

Producer May He of Canada is rich in experience on international film cooperation in China market, “If you are looking for the formula of successful international film production and distribution for the Chinese market, you shall then follow and watch Iron Sky: The Ark in the cinema. ”Ms. He concludes confidently.

Iron Sky Universe is also gearing up for the release of the Iron Sky sequel Iron Sky The Coming Race, starring Lara Rossi, Tom Green, Julia Dietze, Vladimir Burlakov an d Udo Kier.