Have Your Say: IMDb Is About To Delete Its Message Boards

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands
This weekend I was looking up something in the Internet Movie Database over on www.IMDb.com, and got distracted by a question in a message board. Intrigued and amused I started reading it, and as these things go I got even more distracted and started browsing the different topics for a while. But then I noticed the message above, which was on top of each and every message board page.

So yeah, one week from now all those message boards will be gone...

Mentioning this to friends on social media spawned a small debate. Many said "Good riddance", stating that those boards had become a vile mess and had no business being there in the first place, as IMDb is a reference website, an encyclopaedia of sorts. Others said it was yet another discussion forum being shut down, never a good thing, and part of the dismantling of the Internet as a conversation platform.

Therefore I'm sorry for those who wanted a Valentine's Day topic, but this is by far a more interesting question for this week. Is the deletion of IMDB's message boards a good thing or a bad thing, and why?

Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

