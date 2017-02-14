Have Your Say: IMDb Is About To Delete Its Message Boards
So yeah, one week from now all those message boards will be gone...
Mentioning this to friends on social media spawned a small debate. Many said "Good riddance", stating that those boards had become a vile mess and had no business being there in the first place, as IMDb is a reference website, an encyclopaedia of sorts. Others said it was yet another discussion forum being shut down, never a good thing, and part of the dismantling of the Internet as a conversation platform.
Therefore I'm sorry for those who wanted a Valentine's Day topic, but this is by far a more interesting question for this week. Is the deletion of IMDB's message boards a good thing or a bad thing, and why?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
