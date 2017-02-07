SXSW Coverage Indie Interviews International Features Anime Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
GALAXY OF HORRORS: The New Horror Anthology From Little Terrors Out This Spring
Our friends at the Little Terrors Festival, a monthly short film series here in Toronto, are preparing to release their second anthology of short films Galaxy of Horrors! Their first collection Minutes Past Midnight is out on VOD, DVD and Limited Edition Blu-ray across North America now.
Little Terrors founder and curator Justin McConnell passed along the poster for this new collection and the trailer.
The creators of the anthology film ‘Minutes Past Midnight’ are proud to announce the release of the second film in the series, the sci-fi/horror themed ‘Galaxy of Horrors’. The film will play limited theatrical in early March (including a March 1st date at Carlton Cinema in Toronto), hit VOD across North America on March 7th, and then come to Blu-Ray & DVD on May 2nd. The synopsis is as follows:“Trapped in a damaged cryogenic pod, a man is forced to watch a series of horrific science-fiction tales while his life support systems run out. Featuring eight intense stories of the unknown and otherworldly, equally wonderful and terrifying. Curated from Rue Morgue & Unstable Ground's Little Terrors Festival.”The anthology series is the brain-child of Little Terrors founder Justin McConnell, and Indiecan Entertainment’s Avi Federgreen. ‘Galaxy of Horrors’ features 8 stories from international directors Todd Cobery, Javier Chillon, Richard Karpala, Andrew Desmond, Benni Diez, Marinko Spahic, Dennis Cabella, Marcello Ercole, Fabio Prati, Antonio Padovan and Ethan Shaftel. A wrap-around story, directed by McConnell, ties the film together.The anthology, produced by Indiecan, Unstable Ground and Rue Morgue Magazine, is releasing in the US in partnership between Uncork’d Entertainment and Indiecan Entertainment, while Indiecan and Raven Banner Releasing cooperate in Canada. Further international sales are represented by Raven Banner Entertainment.
