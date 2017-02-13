FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Award-Winning Action Drama, BRIX AND THE BITCH, Bites Down On V-Day

Writer and director Nico Raineau impressed me greatly last year when I had the chance to look at his latest action drama, Brix And The Bitch. It also earned the approval among festival crowds around the world, garnering eleven wins in the last two years, and this Valentines' Day, the shortfilm is finally releasing online for your viewing pleasure.

Among those wins includes several Best Actress nods earned on behalf of actress Dre Swain who stars in the title role as an underground fighter held captive with only one way out, forcing her to make the toughest decision of her life. Swain shares her acclaim with award-winning actress, stuntwoman Alex-Marshall Brown, both of whom I've enjoyed covering on my own site between their respective acting and stunt credits.

They're joined by David Carey Foster and actor and stuntman Tim Storms with fight scenes coordinated by Leo Kei Angelos, and with this, the newest official trailer arrived last week. Check it out below and then head over and subscribe to the official fan page on Facebook ahead of the film's release.