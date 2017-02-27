Exclusive Clip: SIDEWALK TRAFFIC, In the Arms of My Beloved

Snuggling on a sofa with his beloved, aspiring filmmaker Declan makes a decision that will change his life -- at least for now, but maybe forever.

In our exclusive clip from the drama Sidewalk Traffic, new father Declan (Johnny Hopkins) decides to take on the role of a stay at home dad. His lady friend (Erin Darke), the mother of their child, points out that he's never even been alone with the infant, but Declan is not deterred.

Here's the official synopsis:

When Declan, a 30 year old husband and new father is squeezed out of a promotion, he finds himself wracked by internal crises, including career envy, bitterness over bad breaks and the still-lingering fallout from the suicide of his former creative partner.

Searching for salvation, Declan surrenders to the role of stay-at-home dad, and is forced to face his demons while pushing strollers around New York City, changing diapers and heating up bottles, all while working to resurrect his dreams.

The cast also includes Heather Matarazzo and Samm Levine. Sidewalk Traffic will be available on various Video On Demand platforms on Tuesday, February 28, via Random Media.

Please watch our exclusive clip. For greater context, you can also watch the trailer below.