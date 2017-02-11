DARKNESS RISING: Raven Banner Will Handle International Sales For Horror Sci-fi

Our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment are handling international sales for Darkness Rising, Austin Reading's feature film debut. They are presently in Berlin at EFM presenting the film to potential buyers.

Reading has done a slew of work in televison over the years, mostly as a director and producer. He is directing a screenplay written by Vikram Weet (Arabic thriller The Worthy and Renny Harlin's Devil's Pass).

The lads passed along the press release below as well as a still from the film (in post production) and the poster.