DARKNESS RISING: Raven Banner Will Handle International Sales For Horror Sci-fi
Our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment are handling international sales for Darkness Rising, Austin Reading's feature film debut. They are presently in Berlin at EFM presenting the film to potential buyers.
Reading has done a slew of work in televison over the years, mostly as a director and producer. He is directing a screenplay written by Vikram Weet (Arabic thriller The Worthy and Renny Harlin's Devil's Pass).
The lads passed along the press release below as well as a still from the film (in post production) and the poster.
Toronto-based genre specialist, Raven Banner has boarded Austin Reading’s genre bending horror sci-fi, DARKNESS RISING, for International sales and will introduce the film at this week’s European Film Market in Berlin.Haunted by a mysterious past, the lone survivor of a family massacre revisits her childhood home on the eve of its destruction, awakening the otherworldly evil that resides there.The film stars Katrina Law (“Arrow,” “Spartacus”), Bryce Johnson (Willow Creek, “Pretty Little Liars”), Tara Holt (“Californication,” “Ballers”) and featuring horror legend Ted Raimi (Evil Dead, “Xena,” “Ash vs Evil Dead”).The film was produced by Storyboard Entertainment’s Jason Potash and Paul Finkel and Compass Entertainment’s Marcus Dean Fuller and Julie S. Fuller. Ruth Du and Harris Kauffman co-producing, with the screenplay by Vikram Weet.The deal was negotiated by Preferred Content on behalf of the producers and Raven Banner's Michael Paszt and James Fler.
