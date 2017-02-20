Crowdfund This: In SKYWATCH Teaser, Drones Will Discipline Your Teenagers

For parents, it might be a dream to have drones keeping an eye on your randy teenagers. But for the two teens in Skywatch, it's more than a nightmare.

After hacking into a drone delivery system, their adolescent minds have started playing around with orders, including something for the very attractive young lady who lives in a nearby high-rise apartment building. Things go wrong, of course, and soon they are running for their lives.

Uriah Shelton and Zach Callison star; Colin Levy directed. The filmmakers are seeking funds to finish a short film with a dual purpose:

Skywatch is an original sci-fi short that I've been working on for the past couple years. This project is designed to stand alone as a fun and gripping piece of entertainment, but is also intended to serve as a proof of concept for a mid-range live-action feature. Our goal is to build a world, set a tone, and introduce characters that could form the foundation of a compelling feature film.

The Kickstarter project is off to a good start. Read more about the project here. And check out the teaser trailer below.