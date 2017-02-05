Classic Movie Review: KLA$H, a Jamaican hip hop action movie from 1995!

In the 70s when "The Harder They Come" hit the cinema from Jamaica to the whole world and made a big impact with Jimmy Cliff "you can get it if you really want". 20 years later another Jamaican movie try to bring a storm to the world with the pop group Kla$h, but in their own movie they are just a filler, the rest of the movie is an exiting, humorous and adventurous reggae noir 1995 crime action movie.

Story:

A New Yorker photographer reporter Stoney (Giancarlo Esposito) is sent to Jamaica to make a scoop on the concert performed by Kla$h, but at the same time he tries to catch up with his ex girlfriend Blossom (Jasmine Guy). But sadly once a traitor always a traitor and Blossom betray Stoney and gets involved with a money swindling robbery controlled by her boss mr Lee (Lucien Chen) who plan with a group of Rastafarians to make the biggest burglary scenario in the middle of the concert, and Stoney might get himself involved unwillingly.

Overall:

Unlike "The Harder They Come" Kla$h is not focus on the music, despite the title it is a crime drama with exiting action and hot Jamaican chicks sexy booty dance. Ofcourse the movie is not dimensional, it's more of an entertaining, but that's what it does best, it keeps a good mode and with a spirit of reggae music and exotic location of Kingston.

I reward Kla$h with 6/10 with entertained rythm in the body.