A CURE FOR WELLNESS: Take The Cure, Watch The Big Game Spot

Our interest in Gore Verbinski's A Cure For Wellness was piqued with an impressive first trailer last Fall when we were gobsmacked at its visual ambition. It felt like it came from the camps of Ken Russell and Jean-Pierre Juenet.

Well, here is the Big Game spot, which starts out like one of those adverts you see on the television that encourages you to consult your physician after. It of course goes into the side effects, which are many, too many if you ask us.

Have a look for yourself below and see if you want to cure yourself. We have thrown another trailer in there for good measure. Gore Verbinski's A Cure For Wellness opens in cinemas on February 17th.