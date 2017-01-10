Slamdance Coverage Thrillers Indie Features Zombie Movies All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

TWIN PEAKS Sets Its Premiere Date

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
TWIN PEAKS Sets Its Premiere Date

Twin Peaks fans, mark May 21st on your calendar. Because that's the day that Showtime will kick things off on the David Lynch / Mark Frost revival of their classic show airing the first two episodes as a two hour pilot and also making episodes three and four available on their streaming service. So just leave me alone on the 22nd, okay? Because I'm going to be busy watching all four for a second / third / fourth time ...

Word is also out that there will NOT be a season break in the revival, with the planning being to roll out all eighteen new episodes in a continuous, weekly run. No word if those of us who binge all four right at the outset are going to have to wait a couple weeks for three and four to hit broadcast before episode five becomes available, though I expect that will be the case. And, really, it's gonna SUCK to be a fan without access to the OTT service having to shut out the internet to avoid spoilers while waiting for the broadcast air dates of episodes three and four while a huge stack of people will have already seen them, but there you have it.

Send donuts.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.

More about Twin Peaks

  • Zetobelt

    Marked.

  • bricriu .

    The original Twin Peaks was, at least partially, a send-up of soap operas popular during the time of it's release, correct? I'm curious if the new season will continue that trend, considering the genre isn't as popular as it used to be? Can we look forward to divergent absurd comedy, or a more focused somber story-line a la, "Fire Walk With Me"?

    Also... James Hurley is the fucking worst.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Let's hope that all Twin Peaks fans (uber or casual) are respectful of their fellow fans and not be assholes with spoilers. Twin Peaks fans are a better breed of fan, aren't they? I dunno.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.