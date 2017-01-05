THE FOREST OF LOST SOULS: Check Out The Haunting And Beautiful Trailer For Portuguese Horror Flick

Take a moment to watch this haunting and beautiful trailer for the Portuguese coming-of-age slasher film The Forest of Lost Souls.

A Floresta das Almas Perdidas will be the feature film debut of José Pedro Lopes and he will premiere his film in his home country in late February in the Director's Week Competition at Fantasporto International Film Festival, in Oporto Portugal. The film will have a theatrical tour later in the year.

A new theatrical trailer and poster was created for the upcoming release. We were also given a collection of stills from Lopes which you will also find below.

In the world’s saddest place, two strangers meet. But one of them is happy to be there. Two strangers, Ricardo (Jorge Mota) and Carolina (Daniela Love) meet within the woods, each of them planning to commit suicide. After bumping into each other, the pair put off their deaths and explore the forest to see what they can find. The two of them begin to bond, however, one of them isn’t who they seem to be. “A Floresta das Almas Perdidas” is the first feature by director José Pedro Lopes following a career as a short film producer, and it features newcomers Daniela Love and Mafalda Banquart alongside actors Jorge Mota (Manoel de Oliveira’s “Voyage until the end of the World”) and Lígia Roque (João Botelho’s “The Northen Land”). Imagined like a matryoska doll, the film is an unsettling horror tale inside of a coming of age drama, with a poetic drama about life giving away into a suspenseful “70s slasher-style” second act. Shot in a beautiful and haunting black and white in several locations of Northern Portugal and Zamora (Spain).

In April the film will have its African debut in Camiff 2017 - Cameroon International Film Festival. I have a feeling that once more festival directors and programmers check this trailer out that there will be more international festival dates announced this year.