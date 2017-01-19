Texas Frightmare 2017: Frank Henenlotter Added As Featured Guest, Presented By Arrow Video

We are only a few short months away from the 12th annual Texas Frightmare Weekend horror convention in Dallas, Texas. This is one of my favorite events of the year as they never fail to disappoint when it comes to guests, vendors, and film screenings. For 2017 they've added a brand new presenting sponsor in the kings of cult home video, Arrow Video.

As if that weren't exciting enough, Arrow Video and TFW are bringing cult filmmaker Frank Henenlotter along as a featured guest. Henenlotter is the director of films like Basket Case, Brain Damage, Frankenhooker, and many more. He's also made a slew of documentaries over the last decade covering topics like sexploitation films, Herschell Gordon Lewis, and his latest film currently in production, The Trial of Mike Diana, which we've covered on these pages.

Henenlotter joins an already impressive list of guests that so far includes cast members from Stranger Things and The Walking Dead, along with huge cast and crew reunions for The Thing, the original Fright Night, Friday the 13th Part V, and Rob Zombie's 31. Frightmare is always a great time, and 2017 looks to be no different. Keep an eye open for further guests and film screening announcements.

For now, here's the official release from Texas Frightmare Weekend:

Texas Frightmare Weekend is proud to announce that award-winning genre film distributor Arrow Video US have joined forces with us as our 2017 Presenting Sponsor! This new partnership will bring many incredible opportunities for our attendees including guest announcements, new titles, VIP gift bag goodies and more!

First up, Arrow Video US is proud to present a special appearance by legendary Brain Damage, Basket Case and Frankenhooker director Director Frank Henenlotter!

Arrow Video is a multi-award-winning label dedicated to releasing the very best in cult and horror films in deluxe, definitive editions with world-class restoration, specially curated extras, plus newly commissioned artwork, booklets and bespoke packaging. Starting as an offshoot label from Arrow Films in 2009, the UK collection now spans more than 250 releases, including films from the likes of cult favourites David Cronenberg, Dario Argento, John Carpenter and Wes Craven.

In March 2015 the label expanded into the US with releases such as Brian Yuzna’s Society and Jack Hill’s Pit Stop. The range now includes almost 100 titles including films from Tobe Hooper, Mario Bava, Lucio Fulci and Herschell Gordon Lewis. Most recently Arrow Video expanded into New Release content, debuting Mexican horror We Are The Flesh theatrically and on Home Entertainment in both the UK and US in February 2017.

Known for his bizarre mixes of horror and humor, Frank Henenlotter is best known for his films BASKET CASE, BRAIN DAMAGE, and FRANKENHOOKER. He also directed two sequels to BASKET CASE and, perhaps his wildest film, BAD BIOLOGY.

More recently, he directed two documentaries, HERSCHELL GORDON LEWIS THE GODFATHER OF GORE and THAT’S SEXPLOITATION. He also directed the non-genre film THE ART THIEVES to be released later this year. Currently, he’s working on a documentary about the only artist ever convicted of obscenity in the United States, THE TRIAL OF MIKE DIANA.

Henenlotter was also one of the guiding forces behind the legendary Something Weird Video which exposed an entire generation to the glories of rock-bottom exploitation and sexploitation films.