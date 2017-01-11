SyFy Announces Release Date For ATOMICA

If you have found the lack of sci fi thrillers staged in nuclear power plants distressing they SyFy has answered your calls of woe. Today the US cable network announced the release date for Dagen Merrill's Atomica (formerly Deep Burial and Half Life). The sci-fi thriller will start in U.S. cinemas on March 17th, then will be on VOD and Digital HD on March 21st.

Atomica is directed by Dagen Merrill (“Beneath,” “Broken Hill,” “Murder in the Dark”) and written by Kevin Burke (“Ultimate Spider-Man,” Marvel’s “Avengers Assemble,” “Beneath”), Fred Fernandez-Armesto and Adam Gyngell. The cast includes Dominic Monaghan (the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Pet”), Tom Sizemore (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Black Hawk Down”) and Sarah Habel (“Hostel: Part III,” USA Network’s “Rush”).

In ATOMICA, when communications go offline at a remote nuclear power plant isolated in the desert, a young safety inspector, Abby Dixon, is forced to fly out to bring them back online. Once inside the facility, mysterious clues and strange behavior cause Abby to have doubts about the sanity and, perhaps, identities of the two employees onsite.