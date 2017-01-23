SOHO JIMBO: Watch The Kung Fu Comedy Short Now

Last week we introduced you to a fantastic short film, a kung fu comedy short called Soho Jimbo, by way of a short teaser.

A wanderer plays two rivaling triad gangs against each other in their bitter war for Chinatown.

The film was made by UK based director Chris Chung and his amazing team during an annual short film program held by DirectorsUK. Soho Jimbo stars Alan Wai from Into the Badlands who is no stranger to the action field.

And now we can share the full short with you. Prepare to be impressed.

What Chung and his team have accomplished in 48 hours rivals any studio production. The choreography is excellent stuff; Chung and his DOP frame it well. The comedic writing is great as well, with some laugh out loud moments in its short run time.

If Chung could pull off all of this in the feature length format Soho Jimbo would easily be compared with contemporary kung fu comedy standouts (read: personal favorites) like Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Hustle or Gallants from Clement Sze-Kit Cheng and Chi-kin Kwok.

Enjoy!