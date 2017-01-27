Sandra Oh And Anne Heche Throw Down In CATFIGHT Trailer

Indie fave Onur Tukel takes a big step up in cast profile with his Anne Heche / Sandra Oh / Alicia Silverstone starring comedy Catfight, but anyone fearing that the Applesause and Summer Of Blood director may have toned down his particular style to bring the names on board will be very happy indeed with the just released trailer for the indie comedy. Because Tukel is clearly as quirky as ever.

Wealthy wine lover Veronica Salt (Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy, Sideways) and struggling outsider artist Ashley Chambers (Anne Heche, Hung, Psycho, Six Days Seven Nights) were close in college, but haven’t seen each other since. When they find themselves attending the same glitzy birthday party, verbal barbs lead to fisticuffs and an all-out brawl that will keep these two locked in combat for years to come. Outrageous, hilarious, and action-packed, writer-director Onur Tukel’s (Applesauce, Summer of Blood, Richard’s Wedding) CATFIGHT is a jet-black comedy about two bitter rivals whose grudge match spans a lifetime.

Everything you're thinking about the title of this thing? 100% correct. Really, if anything, it should have been pluralized because, yes, Heche and Oh do indeed throw down - repeatedly - throughout the film. Check it out below!